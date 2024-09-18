Impressive NCEA art portfolios from Whanganui High School

The exhibition will be held at Space Studio & Gallery, located at 18 Saint Hill Street, Whanganui. Free public viewings are scheduled on the following dates and times: Thursday, September 26: 10am-2pm; Friday, September 27 10am-2pm, 4pm-6pm; Saturday, September 28 10am-2pm.

This year’s showcase will feature a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums, including photography, painting, and graphic design. The event celebrates the hard work and creativity of WHS students under the expert guidance of their dedicated teachers: Graham Hall (Head of Department), Catherine Sleyer, Kaye Coombs and Glen Hutchins.

Curator of Space Studio & Gallery, Sarah Narine, expressed enthusiasm for this year’s exhibition. “This is an event I look forward to every year,” she said. “The work of Whanganui High School students, under the exceptional tutelage of their teachers, continues to impress and evolve.

“I am very excited that the public will have the opportunity to view this showcase for the first time at Space, and we are delighted to support the next generation of young artists,” said Narine.

The exhibition offers a platform to appreciate the students’ hard work and creativity, providing encouragement and inspiration for their future endeavours in the arts.

About Whanganui High School

Whanganui High School is committed to fostering a supportive and inspiring environment for students to excel academically and creatively. The school’s art programme encourages exploration and expression, preparing students for future success in various artistic fields.

About Space Studio & Gallery

Space Studio & Gallery is a vibrant art space dedicated to showcasing local and emerging artists. Located in Whanganui, it serves as a platform for artistic dialogue and community engagement.

■ For further information, please contact: Whanganui High School, Graham Hall, Email: hall.g@whs.ac.nz Sarah Narine Curator, Space Studio & Gallery – 18 Saint Hill St, Email: sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz