Joe Kennedy and Hadleigh Shaw jamming during the last session.

The IJD Jam Sessions at Porridge Watson are becoming more popular as musicians and listeners show up on the third Sunday of the month to spend a couple of hours relaxing to the sounds of improvised music.

At the last session, a woman in the audience approached the bandstand and made her way behind the piano. “I’ve never played with a jazz band before, but here goes” as she launched into the tune “Alleycat” to the delight of both the band and the audience. Thank you, Elizabeth!

Returning to Taihape after another fine performance, young tenor saxophonist Joe Kennedy emailed to say: “Thanks so much for the awesome jam last night. So much fun coming up with new musical ideas together (with saxophonist Hadleigh Shaw) in the moment. See you next month.”

Pianist Chris Dann continues to hold down the rhythm section with extraordinary versatility that allows musicians of all inclinations to join in to create new music. He is complemented by bassist Berndt Reiss and drummer Michael Franklin-Browne.

The excitement comes from the local musicians who turn up unannounced to jam with the band.

The sessions are supported by club owner Tony Sundeman, and there is no charge to the public. Come down and enjoy what are arguably the best burgers in town that go down a treat with local beers, tasty wines and a wide selection of soft drinks ... and the music!

The next session is on Sunday, March 17 from 6pm at Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave.








