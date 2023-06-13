Newly-elected president of Igorotak New Zealand, Liza Salda Carter, with Whanganui representative Caroline Vlaanderen.

Raising $1 million “blood money” to assist a family member who was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, was on the agenda of a recent gathering of Igorotak New Zealand at New Plymouth.

“We managed to raise $860 at that meeting from 300 people, indigenous Filipinos,” said the newly-elected president of Igorotak New Zealand, Liza Salda Carter.

“Igorotaks who are currently living in New Zealand, are very close as an organisation, whose origins are from the Cordillera Administrative Region: Mt Province, Abra, Kalinga, Apayao, Ifugao, Benguet, and Baguio City - where the president’s summer palace is located - in the Philippines.

Distinct dancing, custom (native attire.)

“Our New Zealand group started nearly 10 years ago in Palmerston North, as an indigenous society. Igorotaks are very closed as an organisation, preferring unity together. We are known as the FBI (full-blooded indigenous) people,” said Liza.

The organisation exists to help all indigenous Filipino people, especially newcomers. Help is available for anything - setting them up, guiding them, assisting them, and giving financial help. Members are busy busy fundraising with a raffle to have an emergency fund to be able to do this quickly.

“An FBI beekeeper had a genetic condition and needed surgery, he didn’t qualify for financial assistance from the government as he was not a permanent resident. His family had to come to New Zealand to look after him. As he was not working, there was no money,” said Liza.

“Igorotak New Zealand held a Sportsfest and raised $1380 on that day, with all proceeds going to him.

If there is a community in the Philippines suffering or in need of financial help, Igorotak New Zealand will assist - this could be for recovery from a typhoon. A community in the Philippines had a big fire, so Igorotak New Zealand raised $370 for them.

Their culture is distinct with its dancing, unique to each province, with one being a courtship dance being performed imitating eagles soaring and rotating their wings. Its music is unique: Gansa (gongs) and Solibao (hand-held drum head.) “There are different restrictions in each province,” explains Lisa.

There will be a big Cordillera gathering in Whanganui on August 26.



