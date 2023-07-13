Jenny Greener will open Granny's Christmas Grotto in Marton for the last time this year and plans to auction her collection in 2024. Photo / NZME

When American film writer Valentine Davies came up with the line “Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind”, he might have been talking about Jenny Greener, of Marton.

Greener has been hosting Granny’s Christmas Grotto in the Rangitīkei town for more than 10 years, but has decided 2023 will be the last year and she plans to auction her extensive collection early next year.

“It’s bittersweet but I’ve decided that the time has come to pass the torch and retire from my role as the curator of the Granny’s Christmas Grotto collection,” she said.

With more than 70 Christmas trees, hundreds of decorations and 200-plus animated dioramas featuring tiny trains, Greener has created a mesmerising wonderland each year to delight children of all ages, and recently hosted mid-winter visitors to the grotto.

“People came from all over but Whanganui people have been by far the biggest supporters and I want to offer my thanks for that,” Greener said.

“My decision to sell the collection marks the end of an era but opens up an opportunity for new caretakers to continue the legacy and delight future generations with this cherished holiday tradition.”

Whanganui auctioneer Brian Hayward has agreed to conduct the auction on site in Marton in early 2024.

“That will give individuals, collectors and enthusiasts the rare chance to own a piece of New Zealand’s rich Christmas heritage,” Greener said.

Bidders could expect to find a treasure trove of unique ornaments, enchanting figurines and displays that she had carefully curated during her long tenure, she said.

Jenny Greener's extensive Christmas collection will be auctioned early next year. Photo / NZME

“Of course, it would be wonderful if a single buyer wanted to purchase the entire collection but I don’t imagine that will happen in the current economic climate.”

As a fan of all things Christmas since childhood, Greener has been adding to the collection for a long time and estimates she has spent more than $160,000.

She initially opened the grotto at her home but when that became impractical, she moved to a premises on Broadway in 2013, and in 2020 she and her husband purchased the building at 1 Main St.

While the last Granny’s Christmas Grotto would be held at the premises in December, the adjacent Christmas retail store would remain open and Greener said visitors would still be able to “immerse themselves in a world of yuletide enchantment” by browsing through a wide selection of festive merchandise.

Greener said she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the countless visitors, family, friends, volunteers, supporters and fellow Christmas enthusiasts who had shared in the joy and wonder of Granny’s Christmas Grotto over the years.

“I hope the collection will find its way into loving hands, where it will continue to captivate and inspire. Nothing would give me more pleasure than to know that in future years when folk remember and talk about Granny’s Christmas Grotto, they will smile whilst recalling their treasured memories of previous visits.”

The grotto will be open for mid-winter experiences during July. Dates will be posted on the Granny’s Christmas Grotto Facebook Page.