Hundreds expected to turn out for inaugural Awa Games

Springvale Park will play host to the first-ever Awa Games in Whanganui.
Hosted by Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, its chief executive Nancy Tuaine, said the games were about keeping engaged with whānau.
“It’s the first time holding a range of sports all at once so we’ve tried to keep it condensed for now,” she said.
“It’s a marae-based event and we’ve had 12 marae enter across various events.”
Tuaine is expecting around 600-700 participants across basketball, tee ball, slow-pitch softball, volleyball, kia-o-rahi, euchre and indoor bowls.