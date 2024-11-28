Hundreds expected to turn out for inaugural Awa Games

Various sports, including Euchre, will be played at Te Awa Games this weekend.Photo / NZME

The age grades are taitamariki (under 10), taiohi (10-16), mixed (16-55) and kaumatua (55 and over).

Tuaine said the idea stems from the Kahui Maunga Games which are played every two years in Ruapehu.

Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui want the Awa Games to work in tandem with the Kahui Maunga Games and operate every other year so there are games to be played annually.

Pride and prizes are on the line this weekend.

“There is an amazing trophy that we have had carved. Some of our teams have got shirts printed for the event so pride’s at place - pride is definitely at place.”

Tuaine hopes for a fun, bond-building weekend.

“Allowing playing alongside our children and allowing our children to play alongside their parents and grandparents in some cases - those are always great things to celebrate.

Tuaine said it is important for events like the Awa Games to continue into the future.

“It’s important to have a range of ways to connect with our people. According to the recent Census, we’ve got 16,500 URI [descendants] who belong to our tribe, so finding ways to connect with them is really important.

“That competitive nature that always comes out when we participate in sport and having fun are other important elements. It has multiple advantages of creating events that bring our people together.”