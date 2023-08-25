The crane's boom reaches a height of 47m. Photo / Bevan Conley

A massive crane is now in place in Whanganui’s Somme Parade as a retaining wall is built at a major slip site on the riverbank.

The 160-tonne crane, which arrived in sections, was assembled on-site by Downer Whanganui.

Whanganui District Council said the crane was sitting on a layer of shellrock to provide stability and protect the road surface. Its boom reaches a height of 47m and will progressively lift each 15 to 18-metre-length steel sheet pile into place to form the retaining wall.

The riverbank, opposite 131 Somme Pde, began caving in during Cyclone Dovi in February 2022 and further dropouts followed.

There is a one-way system in place between Barrack St and Kaikokopu Rd for traffic from Aramoho, with detours for traffic travelling towards Aramoho, as well as a 30km/h speed limit through the area. These will be in place until the end of December.