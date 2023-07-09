How Whanganui streets are named is up for review

Whanganui District Council is asking for feedback on its road naming policy.

How streets and parks in Whanganui are named is up for review.

Whanganui District Council principal policy planner Justin Walters said the review of its road naming and numbering policy would look at the principles of naming new and existing roads.

Community members are able to give their feedback via an online survey.

“This preliminary survey, as part of a full policy review later this year, will give our district councillors and relevant council staff an indication of how various aspects of the policy are viewed by the community, such as the role [of] the road naming panel, and whether any substantive policy changes are needed,” Walters said.

The council is also considering if the road naming policy should be applied to parks, reserves and open spaces.

The current policy is designed to meet legislative and emergency service requirements.

The personal details of anyone who submits answers to the survey will not be retained by the council for future use.

All information, including the survey link, is available on the ‘Current Consultations’ section of the ‘Have Your Say’ page of the district council’s website, which is accessible through the ‘Your Council’ menu on the website.

Submissions for the survey close at 12pm on Tuesday, August 1.