Where is poet James K Baxter buried?

Questions:

1. In 2022 the Wanganui Male Choir voted to include the H in its name, so what was the choir’s name when it was formed in 1898?

2. How many years ago was Tylee House moved to Bell St and renovated?

3. Who is the artist of international repute and one of NZ’s foremost bronze sculptors who has a street named after her in a new area off the Fitzherbert Ave extension?

4. Where is poet James K Baxter buried?

5. Why was 1980 a sad year for live theatre enthusiasts in Whanganui?

6. Why is noted author Witi Ihimaera coming to Whanganui in September?

7. Who is the Whanganui jewellery designer who took part in New York Fashion Week in February?

8. How often is Shakespeare performed at the Bason Botanic Gardens?

9. Who was the former Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence who died in April?

10. Te Matatini, the national kapa haka competition, will be hosted in the Whanganui/Taranaki area in 2025 for the first time how many years?

Answers:

1. The Wanganui Liedertafel. This was changed to Wanganui Male Choir in 1915 during WWI to remove a German word.

2. Nearly 40 (1984-85).

3. Joan Morrell. She died in 2012.

4. Baxter died in 1972 and was buried at Jerusalem in a Catholic and Māori ceremony.

5. The RSA Little Theatre closed.

6. He will be a guest speaker at the Whanganui Literary Festival.

7. Emma Cunningham. Her art studio is in the Makirikiri Valley.

8. Every two years.

9. Composer and sound artist Susan Frykberg. She was in the cottage from 2016-17.

10. 31 years (1994).

Six correct – good; 8 – very good; 10 – genius