Previously a Methodist minister, Whanganui's Labour MP Russell Marshall was given what nickname by critics? Photo / File

How well do you know our district?

1. What major business did Pam Williams set up in 1965?

2. The River Rats are well known for their annual trip down the Whanganui River which began in what year?

3. What was the name of the Whanganui River-based feature movie shot in 2005?

4. Whakahoro Hut on the upper Whanganui River had what earlier use?

5. Where was Whanganui's first custom-built library built in 1882?

6. What was "tin kettling", an experience recalled by newlyweds on Parapara farms in the early 1900s?

7. What joint forestry scheme did the Lions Club and Wanganui County start in 1978?

8. Ian (Abbo) Little, who died in Whanganui in March aged 66, was a colourful character who once stood for mayor — true or false?

9. Previously a Methodist minister, Whanganui's Labour MP Russell Marshall was given what nickname by critics?

10. A flock of what native bird species is being moved to Bushy Park Tarapuruhi from the nearby Waitahinga Reserve?



Quiz Answers

1. Wanganui Trawlers, later Wanganui Seafoods, a joint venture with South Korean fishing interests. It was sold to NZ interests in the mid-1990s.

2. 1976.

3. River Queen.

4. Built by the late Norm Hubbard, it was a school from 1946 until 1960.

5. Ridgway St. Now home to the Repertory Theatre, the building served as a public library until the Alexander Library opened in 1933.

6. This was the practice of visitors advancing on their house making plenty of noise on tins and waving cowbells.

7. Eight thousand trees were planted on a 4ha site near Lake Wiritoa.

8. True. He stood against Mayor Charlie Poynter.

9. The "Red Reverend" after he became known for leading protests against the Vietnam War in the 1960s. National Prime Minister Robert Muldoon resurrected the title when Marshall entered politics.

10. Pōpokotea whitehead.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by David Scoullar.