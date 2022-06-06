Where would you find Woodall's Redoubt?



1. What was the April Fool's Day spoof involving the Bridge to Nowhere published in the Whanganui Chronicle in 2006?

2. Which Māori name did Mother Mary Aubert choose for herself?

3. What happened to the former Whanganui riverboat Otunui near Taupo in 2003?

4. What use was made of the windows when the Kai Iwi tavern underwent major renovations and the top storey was removed in 1982?

5. What did the women of the district make and present to local Māori in a ceremony at Pakaitore/Moutoa Gardens in 1865?

6. Where would we find Woodall's Redoubt?

7. Where would you have obtained the brands of beer called Champion and Monarch?

8. Why among soldiers' children born in the Rutland Stockade does Henry D'Arcy stand out?

9. Which coastal vessel received a tumultuous welcome when it berthed for the first time at the Town Wharf on March 3, 1952?

10. Why is December 19, 1955 a significant day in the history of Waverley Primary School?



Quiz Answers

1. A photo of Ridgway Lythgoe driving a bus on to Lacey's Bridge at Whakahoro was superimposed on to a photo of the famous bridge which had been closed to vehicular traffic for more than 60 years.

2. Meri Hohepa, indicating her attachment to St Joseph.

3. It was gutted by fire. Otunui had moved to Taupo five years earlier.

4. They were used in the rebuild of the Kawana mill at Matahiwi.

5. The Moutoa Flag to honour the local Māori's victory at Moutoa Island.

6. On a hill above the Kai Iwi Stream. Built in 1864, it was manned by British troops.

7. From the Wanganui Brewery, built in 1858 on the corner of Bates St and Somme Pde. It later became known as the Western Brewery which closed in 1961.

8. Born in the stockade in 1850, son of a captain in the 65th Regiment, he was the first NZ-born Victoria Cross winner. This was while fighting in the Frontier Light Horse against the Zulus.

9. The River City, built for the Wanganui Shipping Co. It maintained a regular service between Whanganui and the South Island for 12 years.

10. A fire destroyed most of the classrooms. The school marks its 150th birthday next March.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!