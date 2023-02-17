The Whanganui River is slightly flooded after a bit of rain. Photo / Bevan Conley

Cyclone Gabrielle and the devastation it has left across the North Island has prompted a reminder from Civil Defence and councils for people to be well prepared for any natural disaster that may strike without warning.

Whanganui District Council Emergency Manager Tim Crowe said now was the time for people to think about how prepared they were.

“Review your household, workplace and personal readiness in anticipation of any natural disaster and its potential impacts, should it head our way.”

Things like food, water, batteries and warm clothing were essential, he said.

“Medicine supplies are a lifeline and these days it’s recommended that Covid tests and flu and cold medicines are also part of kits.”

There has also been a widespread push for residents to support one another, with the council’s emergency management team.

“Take this opportunity also to check in with family/whānau, friends and neighbours about their preparedness and needs,” Crowe said.

Whanganui resident Daniel “DC” Harding said his whānau were well prepared, with survival kits equipped with plenty of non-perishable food items, enough water to last a week and a generator for power.

“Each whānau member also has a medical supply bag, equipped even with a Covid kit, with cold and flu energy drinks and medication.”

Harding’s house was inundated with floodwater before Waitangi weekend.

Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the Lower North Island was a wake-up call for some in the district.

Horizons Regional Council media spokesperson Cara Hesselin said it was important to stay up to date with the latest information.

“It is essential to sit down with your whānau and create a contingency plan, you never know these days. Look at the destruction Cyclone Gabrielle and earlier events had on communities. Communication over radio, social media and word of mouth is another way to get the message across,” Hesselin said.

“The latest up-to-date information on emergency events can be found on all of our council social media platforms,” she said.

What should you have:

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Water for three days or more — Civil Defence recommends at least nine litres of water for every person.

Battery-powered or hand crank radio

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Portable chargers for phones and devices

Backup generators

Warm clothing

Are we prepared to cope in the aftermath of a natural disaster? Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara hit the streets of Whanganui to find out.

Sarah Owen, of Whanganui: 'We’ve gone and filled up the gas bottles and fuel cans'

Sarah Owen

We’re relatively prepared. We’ve gone and filled up the gas bottles and fuel cans in the last few days, just by watching how the rest of the country has reacted. In our survival kits are canned food, water and even wine.

Heni-Jane Ranginui, from Napier: 'Prepare your walkout bag, have a torch, warm clothing, water and food'.

Heni-Jane Ranginui

Prepare your walkout bag, have a torch, warm clothing, water and food. Honestly, I didn’t do anything during the earthquake, I just sat there and observed everything happening around me.

Pauline Russell, visiting Whanganui from England: 'We’ve been keeping up to date and following radio advice on our drive down'.

Pauline Russell

We’re actually visiting from England and just arrived here from the Coromandel, we’ve been keeping up to date and following radio advice on our drive down, also we ask ahead from anyone in any of the towns we visit. I’d like to say though that the response here in New Zealand was a very fast, highly commendable effort.

Tracy McCrenor, of Nelson: 'I guess the caravan is sort of our survival kit?'

Tracy McCrenor

We’ve come up in the caravan but don’t carry a survival kit, we just have the food in it, I guess the caravan is sort of our survival kit? We’re from Nelson so we’ve had a few good shakes, we did absolutely nothing, just sat where we were in our caravan.

Sav McCrenor, of Nelson, is travelling in a self-sustained caravan.

Sav McCrenor

We’ve been travelling in our self-sustained caravan so we’ve always got gas and the essential items we need for on the road.

























