How much Kai Iwi Beach cliffs are creeping inland

Mike Tweed
4 mins to read
Future sea level rise is likely to aggravate existing erosion rates at Kai Iwi. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Council is urging caution around the cliffs at Kai Iwi Beach, which are retreating at a rate of about 30 to 50 metres a century.

Last week, a slip was reported on

