Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

How Hunterville brand Honest Wolf is marketing wool as a luxury item

Eva de Jong
By
5 mins to read
Sophie Hurley inside the Honest Wolf shop in Hunterville. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Sophie Hurley inside the Honest Wolf shop in Hunterville. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A young farming couple are bucking the trend of the low price of wool by turning the wool clip from their sheep into designer bags.

Along State Highway 1 in Hunterville sits Honest Wolf, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle