Hope Mobile Laundry and Shower Services owner Kiri McKee (second from left) with sister Kelly McKee (left), Pastor Phillip Husband from Harrison Street Community Church and friend Shirley Dollimore.
A Whanganui woman has taken caring for the homeless community into her own hands.
Kiri McKee launched Hope Mobile Shower and Laundry Services with the help of her partner Iven Maxwell last year. Using a repurposed horse float, they offer free shower and laundry services to those inneed across Whanganui.
“You do a lot of thinking when you’re having a shower or you have a bath ... a place to just give back some dignity,” McKee said.
She came up with the idea after driving past the former homeless hub on Taupō Quay one day in 2023.
“Just seeing families down there in the tents and a woman crawling out on her knees, you know, on the gravel surface. That was the last [straw] for me.”
Her services are also open to those who are differently abled or the elderly, who cannot use the bathrooms in their own homes because they do not cater to their needs.
They also plan to launch “Hope Two”, a second repurposed horse float featuring two shower rooms that will be able to run with its own built-in water supply. The funding for Hope Two was supplied through an anonymous charity donation.
“[I] made something out of nothing to benefit our community in need,” McKee said.