How a small family-inspired Whanganui business made it to the New Zealand Food Awards

By Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Whanganui business Jill's Complements, operated by Jillian Hermansen, is a finalist in the New Zealand Food Awards.

What started as recreating some old family recipes has made one small business in Whanganui a nationally recognised brand.

For the second year in a row, Jillian (Jill) Hermansen, of Jill’s Complements, has been selected as a finalist at the New Zealand Food Awards for her Rustic Seed Crackers.

