Whanganui business Jill's Complements, operated by Jillian Hermansen, is a finalist in the New Zealand Food Awards.

How a small family-inspired Whanganui business made it to the New Zealand Food Awards

Whanganui business Jill's Complements, operated by Jillian Hermansen, is a finalist in the New Zealand Food Awards.

What started as recreating some old family recipes has made one small business in Whanganui a nationally recognised brand.

For the second year in a row, Jillian (Jill) Hermansen, of Jill’s Complements, has been selected as a finalist at the New Zealand Food Awards for her Rustic Seed Crackers. She won bronze at the 2024 awards for the same product.

“[It’s] pretty amazing to be selected ... to be one of them, it’s incredible,” Hermansen said.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of 365 applicants and 138 businesses from across the country. She is joined by fellow Whanganui small business Good Bones distillery, which is nominated as a finalist for its vodka.