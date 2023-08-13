Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Housing: New development in Ōhakune will meet the needs for public, rental and ownership dwellings

Liz Wylie
By
3 mins to read
The mixed model development in Ōhakune will provide housing for first-home buyers and rental accommodation as well as public housing. Photo / Bevan Conley

The mixed model development in Ōhakune will provide housing for first-home buyers and rental accommodation as well as public housing. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new 44-home home development has been proposed for Ōhakune.

The Ruapehu District Council has partnered with government agency Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities and Ngāti Rangi to create the development of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle