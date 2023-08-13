The mixed model development in Ōhakune will provide housing for first-home buyers and rental accommodation as well as public housing. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new 44-home home development has been proposed for Ōhakune.

The Ruapehu District Council has partnered with government agency Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities and Ngāti Rangi to create the development of residentially-zoned vacant land at Teitei Drive.

Kāinga Ora’s regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui, and Manawatū, Graeme Broderick, said Ruapehu communities, including Ōhakune, needed more warm, dry, and healthy homes.

“To meet this need, Ruapehu District Council, Kāinga Ora and Ngāti Rangi have partnered to enable the development of residentially-zoned vacant land at Teitei Drive,” Broderick said.

“Our proposed development is a mixed housing development of 44 homes.”

Broderick said 14 of the 44 homes proposed to be built are for workers to rent long-term and another 15 will be affordable homes.

He said the new homes would help address the shortage of suitable and affordable houses to rent or buy in the area.

“Increasing the housing options will help to attract much-needed key workers to Ōhakune to support businesses and the local economy.

“Currently, many houses are used for tourist accommodation, meaning fewer homes are available for people working in industries that support tourism or provide essential services. Local employers have struggled to recruit staff to fill vacancies due to a lack of affordable housing options.

“Only 15 of the 44 homes proposed to be built are intended to be used as public housing.”

The council conducted a survey of Ruapehu residents in 2020 with the results indicating that more affordable housing was wanted across the district.

However, some Ōhakune residents have expressed the view that Ōhakune is not the best location for the development.

Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton said government funding for social and affordable housing had been approved in December 2021.

“This housing project provided an opportunity for Ruapehu District Council to use its land holdings to partner with the Government and Ngāti Rangi, a great example of how we can all work together to help resolve the housing crisis and build a more prosperous and resilient district.”

Helen Leahy, pou ārahi (chief executive) for Ngā Waihua o Paerangi, said the development aligned with Ngāti Rangi’s aspirations for affordable housing in the rohe.

“Our priority has been to do all that we can to support our whānau to access safe, dry, and affordable housing as a basic human right. Our commitment to Teitei Drive is in line with our wider strategy, He Pā Tū, He Pā Ora, whānau thriving in communities of wellbeing.”

The site for the new housing in Teitei Drive is opposite the Ōhakune Carrot Adventure Park. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Broderick said there was a demonstrated need for more public housing in the district.

“In the Ruapehu district, around 72 applicants with an urgent housing need are on the housing register, including 12 whānau already living in Ōhakune.

“Research by the council and Ngāti Rangi suggests these numbers only capture the ‘tip of the iceberg’ for housing needs,” said Broderick.

“There were many local community members at the community outreach sessions we held in early August in Ōhakune who support the development and see a need for increased and improved housing options.”

He said the community would be regularly updated throughout the project.

Resource consent for infrastructure was lodged in early July and it was anticipated that work would begin on preparing the land for building in late 2023.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.