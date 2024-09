Whanganui's fire crew were called to a "well-alight" house fire in Whanganui East in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo / NZME

The cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a Whanganui East house is being investigated.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire crews were called about reports of a house fire at 3.32am on Tuesday.

“It was well alight on arrival.

“The fire was located in the laundry and extinguished.”

Two appliances from Whanganui attended.