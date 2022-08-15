Hot Potato in concert. Photo / Supplied

"What if for one day everything stopped ... And we all just listened to the music?"

Hot Potato, a semi-acoustic five-piece skiffle-style band playing pop, rockabilly, country and blues classics, will be playing on a porch on Saturday, August 27 outside 2 Windsor Tce, Durie Hill, by the Tower, from 2 till 4pm, weather permitting.

As the rest of the world enjoys balmy heat upon their respective porches, we could very well be freezing our bottoms off. Long underwear may be required.

It is just a free, fun, worldwide event to get more music into the world. Come and show some love.

Bring a blanket and enjoy Hot Potato, Whanganui's premier skiffle band. Find them on Facebook. Ph 021 173 4680.

The Details

What: Play Music On The Porch Day 2022 with Hot Potato

When: Saturday, August 27, 2-4pm.

Where: 2 Windsor Terrace, Durie Hill

Tickets: FREE. Just turn up.