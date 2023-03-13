Hot Potato will entertain on March 25. Photo / Supplied

Last year, local “skiffle” band Hot Potato entertained on International Play Music On the Porch Day, and received a fine response.

This year, popular demand has brought the band back and they will be replicating the event but at a warmer time of the year, thus suiting this hemisphere and its seasons.

Hot Potato and guest artists will put together an afternoon of entertainment on Saturday, March 25 at the junction of Windsor Tce and the Durie Hill Tower domain on Durie Hill. Starting at 1pm and going till 5-ish, the concert will be free, but they will be collecting donations to go towards the Cyclone Gabrielle Relief Fund.

A food truck will be nearby so bring a blanket or a seat of some kind, slap a smile on your face and prepare to spend an afternoon of delight.