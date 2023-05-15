Hospice Whanganui is supporting a nationwide campaign. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hospice Whanganui is putting its full weight behind the Hospice Awareness Week campaign.

Hospice New Zealand has launched a campaign this week to raise awareness about the value of hospice care.

The campaign, It’s Ok, features hospice patients and whānau sharing their emotional journeys of dying and hospice care.

Hospice NZ chief executive Wayne Naylor says more than 3 million people tend to feel anxious and uncomfortable when thinking about a loved one dying (69 per cent).

These stories shine a spotlight on how hospice care helps to make that journey a little easier.

“Dying is not an easy subject to talk about. We don’t know what to say and we’re afraid we’ll say the wrong thing. This campaign features hospice patients and whānau sharing their emotional experiences in the hope that others will be ok about opening up and reaching out to Hospice for help.”

He says everyone’s story is unique but feelings are universal and whatever you feel, is ok.

“If we can open up; if we can talk about dying and be ok with all the feelings we have; we can make the most of life right until the end. Hospice helps people get through.”

One of the stories features Latoya, a Hospice patient who encourages talking about dying.

“The topic is so depressing and so sad and so taboo but yet it’s one of the most natural things that happen in life, you live and you die; why I’m so comfortable now is because it is something we can talk about,” says Latoya.

Another story features Haley, whose friend died in the care of Hospice, and who encourages opening up.

“Just normalise it, make it ok it does make it easier. When you ignore it, it makes it incredibly difficult.”

Wayne hopes the campaign will motivate more New Zealanders to support Hospice.

“We rely on the generosity of our communities to deliver our life-changing services. We couldn’t do it without their support. Understanding the care, the value, and the comfort that Hospice provides — is why Hospice Awareness Week is so important.”