At present, horse riders are considered “other road users”, rather than “vulnerable road users”, which takes away protections. McLean will present to Parliament in the next few weeks to try to change this.
In October 2024, she submitted a petition with almost 9000 signatures, including an endorsement from the New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network.
“The vulnerable road user status is what I’ve identified as the crux of the issue in our transport legislation,” McLean said.
The process of desensitising a horse included exposing the animal to stimuli in a controlled environment, such as driving a vehicle with a trailer or loud engine past the horse on the owner’s property.
“Finding out your horse is afraid of something while you’re on the road is a dangerous situation to put yourself and other people in,” Scott said.
Overweel agreed, saying riders should “not take up too much room” on the road to allow vehicles to pass safely.
Commonsense was crucial and, like the organisation’s name, drivers should “pass wide and slow”, allowing 2m of distance when possible. When not possible, it was important for drivers to remain patient and not make any noise to startle the horse.
For more information and resources, visit passwideandslow.co.nz
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.