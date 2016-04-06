'Horror course' awaits 4x4 drivers

Dan Cowper shows us around two of the 12 stages at the Suzuki 4x4 Extreme Challenge in Turakina before this weekends competition. Video Bevan Conley.

Defending New Zealand 4X4 champion Dan Cowper has designed a horror course for invited drivers competing in his second privately-organised Suzuki 4X4 Extreme Challenge in Turakina on Sunday.

The V8 truck builder will host the event on his 36ha farm on SH3 south of Whanganui, the home of his day job, Cowper Trucks.

Unlike courses on the national championship circuit that use natural obstacles, Cowper's series of hazards are man-made and this year they are a fearful set of hurdles for even the most daring teams.

Cowper won his fifth national title last year after then defending champion and fellow Whanganui driver Hamish Auret and his navigator Paul Barnes were forced to pull the pin with a round to go after blowing their 7L Chev motor.

Last year Cowper hosted his own gruelling event with six courses, each featuring hazards of differing degrees of difficulty. This year Cowper has doubled the trouble and has designed a 12-course track with several horrendously devilish hazards.

"This year we have invited 15 drivers and that includes seven or eight that are the cream of New Zealand 4X4. The others are guys on the rise and the sorts that will give anything a go," Cowper said yesterday.

Cowper will not be competing on Sunday claiming there are too many organisational challenges to face hosting the event.

"I'll be far too busy running the show, but there's sure to be plenty of action."

Auret will be competing for the first time since replacing his blown motor at considerable cost and has had a sneak peek at the track.

"It's definitely much harder than last year and way more difficult that national championship courses," Auret said.

"There is one obstacle in particular that will allow some of us to attempt something never achieved in New Zealand before, but I'll just leave it at that at this stage. It's at the end of the course and we'll have to see who makes it that far before they can even think of giving it a crack - much will depend on conditions on the day."

Cowper also would not be drawn on specifics of the attempt preferring spectators to wait and see with bated breath.

Once again TV3 will be on site to film the action to be screened at a later date.

Cowper has used the same hillsides as last year to carve out of track to take full advantage of the natural amphitheatre the opposite hillside creates. "A lot of guys come and pitch their tents on the other hill for the day, set up their barbecues and settle in to watch the action - they will not be disappointed," Cowper said. Gates open early and racing starts at 9am, this year running through to around 5pm on Sunday.