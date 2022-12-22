Making and following a plan to manage intensive winter grazing is essential to reducing the risk of nutrients, faecal pathogens and sediment run-off contaminating freshwater, Horizons says. Photo / Bevan Conley

Farmers in the Whanganui-Manawatū region are being urged to get up to speed with new regulations affecting intensive winter grazing practices in case they need to apply for resource consent.

In September 2020, the Government introduced the Essential Freshwater package which included new rules and policies aimed at halting or reversing the degradation of freshwater bodies. The National Environment Standards for Freshwater (NES-FW), which are part of the package, require farmers who can’t meet the permitted activity rules to apply for resource consent for intensive winter grazing by May 1, 2023. The rules apply to properties with 5 hectares or more of horticulture, 20ha or more of pasture or arable crops, or 20ha or more of a combination of these.

Horizons Regional Council regulatory manager Greg Bevin said the council’s website had a process laid out to support farmers with the new regulations.

“We are taking a strategically staged approach to issuing consents by prioritising risk and environmental impact,” Bevin said.

“Our website steps farmers through this process, including how to determine farm operation risk level, and details how to apply for consent. However, regardless of a farm’s risk level, we expect all farmers to continue with best practice, which includes an intensive winter grazing management plan to identify environmental risks and on-farm mitigations.

“Making and following a plan to manage intensive winter grazing is essential to reducing the risk of nutrients, faecal pathogens and sediment run-off contaminating freshwater. As always, if there are any practice issues reported while we take the staged approach, we will take the appropriate action.”

Horizons will hold workshops in March to assist with intensive winter grazing consent applications.

“These details, including how to register for the workshops, can be found on our website as well,” Bevin said.

For more information on the intensive winter grazing regulations visit Horizons’ website www.horizons.govt.nz. Horizons’ rural advice team is available on freephone 0508 800 800.