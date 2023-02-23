Horizons Regional Council is not expecting river flooding issues from forecast rain. Photo / NZME

Horizons Regional Council does not expect any major flooding issues from forecast rain over the coming days.

River management infrastructure across the region held up well after Cyclone Gabrielle and is expected to do so again during the coming forecast rain.

Horizons regional group controller Craig Grant said updated forecasts showed rain was likely to be heaviest in the Tararua District on Saturday, but at lower levels than was experienced during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The latest forecasts on Thursday show the rain will predominantly be focused on Tararua and the Ruahine Ranges, feeding waterways which flow towards the east coast. The rain, however, is not expected to cause major flooding issues.

“However, people in vulnerable areas, such as eastern Tararua, should still take a cautious approach and be prepared to move. Care should especially be taken on roads in Tararua as slips are possible.

“The Pohangina River and waterways in the upper Manawatū catchment will also get some rainfall, but are expected to remain lower than during Cyclone Gabrielle. The Manawatū River may get to a height where an operation of the Moutoa floodgates between Shannon and Foxton is necessary.

“The rainfall is forecast to have a lesser impact on the Whangaehu, Rangitīkei, Ōroua and Turakina rivers. While they will rise, they should peak lower than they did during Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Inspections of river management infrastructure, via helicopter and on foot, showed waterways on both sides of the ranges were ready to cope with the rainfall, Grant said.

“We have noticed some minor damage to waterways in areas, but overall waterways are in good condition and we expect them to handle the weather. Horizons staff continue to assess waterways to ensure we know what is required to add resilience to networks.

“Two bridges in Tararua have been prioritised for debris clearance ahead of the weekend rain – one near Herbertville, the other near Ormondville. Tararua District Council and Horizons are working to ensure the clearance is done as soon as possible.

“Horizons staff continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when the situation develops.”