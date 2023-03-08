Horizons Regional Council warns burning wet or treated wood can have a detrimental impact on human health and the environment. Photo / David Haxton

Horizons Regional Council warns burning wet or treated wood can have a detrimental impact on human health and the environment. Photo / David Haxton

Horizons Regional Council is calling for people to think ahead when it comes to collecting and storing firewood to burn in the winter.

Last year’s Health and Air Pollution in New Zealand study found more than 3300 New Zealand deaths in 2016 were the result of human-made air pollution, with 962 of these associated with domestic fires.

Horizons environmental scientist Harold Barnett said the use of home fires could contribute to degraded air quality on cold, still winter nights.

“Burning wet or treated wood results in smoky fires which degrade air quality, whereas good dry wood burns hotter and more efficiently.”

Barnett said people should collect or buy wood in summer or early autumn, as it took several months to season properly and was also much cheaper than purchasing dry wood in winter.

To ensure firewood did not deteriorate air quality, Barnett recommended splitting wood into pieces 15 centimetres thick before storing it, as logs dry faster when split; storing freshly cut wood for six to 12 months to allow it to season well for good burning, and storing seasoned wood in a dry place with the top covered; and stacking wood loosely off of the ground or in the firebox in a criss-cross pattern to let dry air circulate around it.

Barnett said air quality in the Horizons region was “generally pretty good” compared to the rest of New Zealand, but in towns such as Taihape, Taumarunui, Ohakune, Dannevirke and Pahīatua, it could be degraded because of the topography, altitude and use of home fires.

“We can all play our part in maintaining air quality by ensuring we only burn good, dry wood, regardless of where we live in the region,” Barnett said.

Horizons planned to raise awareness later in the year about the importance of being a good neighbour when carrying out domestic and backyard burning.

“This will include encouraging people to recycle and compost waste material instead of burning it in outdoor fires.”

For more information on good wood and backyard burning, visit the air quality page on Horizons’ website: horizons.govt.nz.