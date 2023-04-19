A climate camp for 17 students was one of the projects assisted by Horizons Regional Council's community grants.

Horizons Regional Council is encouraging community groups with eligible projects to apply for grants before this year’s funding round closes.

The council holds annual funding rounds for the Kanorau Koiora Taketake - Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant and the Pūtea Hapori Urupare Āhuarangi - Community Climate Response Fund.

The grants are open to community groups with projects focused on either reconnecting with and enhancing indigenous biodiversity or addressing climate change issues in the Horizons region.

Horizons councillor Fiona Gordon, a member of the committee which awards the grants, said the funding was a great opportunity for community groups.

“So many wonderfully innovative, community-led projects come to fruition with the support of these community grants year after year,” Gordon said.

“Whether you have applied before or have a project in its infancy needing a kick-start, we have funding available.”

For 2023, the funding for Kanorau Koiora Taketake is $277,000 and the Pūtea Hapori Urupare Āhuarangi allocation is $78,250.

A group that benefited from the funding was a group of 17 school students who took part in a climate camp funded by Pūtea Hapori Urupare Āhuarangi this year.

The camp focused on providing the students with skills and knowledge of regenerative kai systems, mātauranga Māori and holistic wellbeing.

The $11,700 awarded to the project allowed educators to speak with the rangatahi and provided fresh kai for the week-long camp.

The teens left the camp with a stronger sense of connection to self, their whānau and the region’s natural environment.

“It is truly inspiring to see what our communities can achieve when they come together with an idea - that’s what these grants are here for,” Gordon said.

Applications for both grants close at 1pm on Friday, May 5, with no late applications being accepted.

Eligible projects must be not-for-profit, take place within the Horizons region and, preferably, community group members should reside within the region. Preference is given to projects which do not apply for a large portion of the total funding pool.

For the full eligibility criteria and application forms, visit the Grants and Sponsorship page on Horizons’ website.