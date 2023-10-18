Horizons Regional Council are hosting a roadshow to inform residents in the region about freshwater reforms. Photo / Tracey Grant

Horizons Regional Council are hosting a roadshow to inform residents in the region about freshwater reforms. Photo / Tracey Grant

Horizons Regional Council is holding a series of meetings across the region for residents to learn about the council’s plans for a key part of freshwater reforms.

Senior rural adviser Ian McNab said the roadshow of meetings came as the council began engagement on freshwater targets.

This was another part of the process of enacting the freshwater reforms introduced by central government in 2020, specifically, the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management (NPS-FM).

“We know people appreciated similar roadshows we did in 2021 and 2022 when we provided information about the freshwater reforms and took time to answer questions,” McNab said.

“We are aiming to make this roadshow just as informative and helpful.”

Horizons staff will provide information about the water quality targets and how people can have their say on what is proposed.

“We are running as many sessions as possible, getting across as much of the Horizons region as we can at a time of the year we acknowledge is busy for everyone – especially those working on farms.”

Meetings

Āpiti Tavern, Āpiti, Novmber 2 at 2.30pm.

Te Matapihi Bulls Community Centre, Bulls, November 3 at 2.30pm.

Whanganui Jockey Club, Whanganui, November 6 at 2.30pm and 6pm.

Woodville-Pahīatua Racing Club, Woodville, November 9 at 10.30am.

Rangatira Golf Club, Hunterville, November 13 at 2.30pm.

Ohakune RSA, Ohakune, November 13 at 6pm.

Taumarunui RSA, Taumarunui, November 14 at 10.30am.

Levin RSA, Levin, November 21 at 2.30pm.

Palmerston North Cosmopolitan Club, Palmerston North, November 22 at 6pm.

Presentations will start at the times listed, but people are welcome to arrive up to 30 minutes early.

Refreshments will be available, and there will also be time for further questions after the presentations.

More information about Horizons’ freshwater reform process is available at: freshwater.horizons.govt.nz.