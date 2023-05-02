Intensive winter grazing can result in negative environmental effects if done poorly, Horizons Regional Council says. Photo / Bevan Conley

Horizons Regional Council plans another flight to observe intensive winter grazing practices in the region as new rules come into effect.

New intensive winter grazing (IWG) regulations, introduced in 2020 as part of central government freshwater reform, require farmers who do not meet permitted activity rules to apply for a resource consent by May 1, 2023, to retain existing use rights. IWG is a farming practice where stock are confined over winter to feeding areas planted with annual forage crops and can result in negative environmental effects if done poorly.

Horizons regulatory manager Greg Bevin said Horizons would conduct a flight over parts of the region to get more understanding of how IWG is practised.

“This flight follows one Horizons conducted in July 2021 to understand the scale and nature of IWG in the region. That flight, focusing on the Rangitīkei, Whangaehu and Turakina river catchments, found no areas of major concern and some examples of good practice.

“As a result of the flight, follow-up site inspections will be undertaken, during which staff will meet and engage with those undertaking IWG practices. However, compliance action will be considered if serious issues are found.”

Bevin said the Tararua District would not be part of the flight given the district’s focus on recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, but reactive monitoring would still take place when required.

“We appreciate landowners in Tararua will have additional challenges this winter, given the long-term repairs many will be focusing on.”

Horizons’ website had a clear process laid out to support farmers with new regulations, with the council taking a strategically staged approach to issuing consents by prioritising risk and environmental impact, Bevin said.

The regulations apply if a farm includes 5ha or more of horticulture, 20ha or more of pasture or arable crops, or 20ha or more of a combination of any of these.

“Horizons has done various pieces of work to increase understanding about how to implement IWG regulations, including building a paddock assessment application, hosting a mock consenting process, on-farm visits and running workshops with industry partners.

“Staff are here to talk with people needing more information about IWG regulations, as well as other regulations related to winter grazing practices.

“For example, people break-feeding cattle or deer on pasture must ensure their animals are excluded from waterways on any terrain from July 1, 2023.”

More information about IWG, including access to the paddock assessment application and consent application forms, can be found online at bit.ly/IWG-Horizons.