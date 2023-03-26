The bursary covers students studying in areas such as environmental planning and engineering, resource management, and environmental modelling - with a particular interest in river and drainage basin dynamics.

Applications for the Horizons Regional Council Don Linklater Memorial Bursary are now open.

Valued at $8,000, the bursary is available to support students whose area of study is relevant to the work that Horizons does. The bursary is able to be divided among up to four recipients.

The bursary covers students studying at the undergraduate or postgraduate level in areas like environmental planning and engineering, resource management, and environmental modelling – with a particular interest in river and drainage basin dynamics.

Horizons councillor Te Kenehi Teira, who sits on the panel for the bursary, says it helps to fund students studying in areas that align with Horizons’ areas of business.

“It is so important to foster a passion for environmental work in our region, and to be able to support our aspiring leaders in their study is an investment in the future of resource management.”

Previous bursary recipients Claire Gordon and Danielle Thompson were both recognised for their interest in the science and engineering fields respectively.

Claire Gordon was studying toward a Bachelor of Science, majoring in geography and minoring in environmental science at the University of Canterbury, with the hope of becoming a farm consultant.

Danielle Thompson was studying toward a Bachelor of Engineering, with a particular interest in regenerative planning and development.

Eligible applicants for the bursary will be New Zealand citizens or residents and must be from the Horizons region. However, they can be studying outside the region.

The selection panel will also consider any connections applicants may have to iwi/hapū within the region.

Applications for the bursary close at 8am on Friday, April 21, 2023. No late applications will be considered. The selection panel will consist of Horizons councillors and staff, and any shortlisted applicants will meet with the panel.

For those interested in applying for the bursary, visit: www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/grants-and-sponsorship/don-linklater-memorial.