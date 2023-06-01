Rates help Horizons do work around the region, such as looking after freshwater fish.

Rates help Horizons do work around the region, such as looking after freshwater fish.

Horizons Regional Council is adopting a 6.6 per cent total rate increase in its annual plan with an additional $3.7 million needed for ongoing programmes.

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said the 6.6 per cent total rate increase for 2023-24 was in line with what was planned for year three of the council’s long-term plan.

Keedwell said Whanganui, Manawatū and Horowhenua recently completed property revaluations so would have a higher rate increase.

There was no public community consultation on the annual plan because of a lack of “significant changes” from its long-term plan.

“These budget adjustments allow for increased insurance and fuel costs, as well as the full electric bus fleet for Palmerston North,” Keedwell said.

“Other considerations for this coming year were adjustments to our river management capital works programmes and less government funding for the sustainable land use initiative.”

Keedwell said it was important to keep in mind the rate impact would differ from district to district because of factors such as changes to property values and specific rating inputs such as river schemes, biodiversity and passenger transport.

“For example, only those who live in Palmerston North will be contributing to the cost of public transport there.”

In districts such as Whanganui that have had property revaluations the rate for individual services in general had not increased.

“But as rates are calculated off capital value, if your capital value goes up, so do your rates.”

Keedwell said this meant every year the districts that had property revaluations contributed more to the pool of revenue needed; however, over time this would balance out as each district went through the revaluation process.

“Council are aware that any rate increase is not ideal and alongside staff have worked hard to ensure any total rates increase did not exceed what was already forecasted – which is not an easy feat in a high inflation environment.”

The final annual plan, with the details of key work programmes for the year, will be publicly available on Horizons’ website www.horizons.govt.nz and at its service centres by June 28.

Ratepayers can check their next rates invoice through the rates search tool available at www.horizons.govt.nz/property-rates/rates-search.