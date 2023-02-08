Horizons Regional Council is asking for help in finding the locations of kākahi (freshwater mussels). Photo / Supplied

Horizons Regional Council is asking for help in the hunt for an important species of freshwater mussel.

Council staff are checking sites across the region for kākahi, looking at a mixture of known habitats and places where they may live.

Tui Wright, Horizons’ research associate for fish passage and monitoring, said the council would be grateful to have the knowledge of local communities to help find new populations of mussels.

“Kākahi are an important indicator of water quality, as they filter their food out of the water and effectively provide a record of the quality of that water during their lifespan,” she said.

The record kākahi provide can be substantial as they can live as long as 50 years.

Wright said they preferred to live in sheltered areas of lakes, rivers and streams where the bed was soft-bottomed and they avoided streams with rock or gravel beds.

“We often find them in undercut banks, as they provide a bit of protection. Kākahi live in areas with or without bank vegetation but do prefer some shade.”

Another sign of mussels living in the area is finding their shells on land, as rats are major predators and leave the shells behind.

If people have information on where to find kākahi they can freephone Horizons at 0508 800 800 and ask for the fish passage team.