Puanga breakfast at Putiki Marae. Photo / Laurel Stowell

The winter solstice last week heralded the mid-point of our orbit, and we are on the march toward longer days. This is an interesting time for reflection, and with our unique Matariki public holiday coming up on Friday, July 14, it is a good time to honour and celebrate all of those things which form a special part of our identity. It is wonderful to acknowledge how much Matariki has continued to grow in popularity and significance in our contemporary times. Not only has it become a national public holiday but, more importantly, a true celebration of Aotearoa New Zealand’s national identity and cultural heritage. The festival offers us a time in which we can come together and celebrate our rich and diverse culture as well as the ways in which we interconnect as people and as part of nature.

In a traditional sense, Matariki symbolises the beginning of the Māori New Year, which occurs with the rise of the star cluster Pleiades with its seven bright stars. It represents a time for harvesting and preparing the land for the coming year, for honouring ancestors, and to gather with family and friends to celebrate cultural traditions and practices. Matariki provides us with opportunities to reflect on the past year and to set some sweet intentions for the future with a focus on our own personal growth and the wellbeing of our communities. For some folk, this may be a time to engage in acts of service, finding meaningful ways to connect with others and share skills that enable us to continue the cycle of giving and receiving that is so pivotal to life-long learning. In certain parts of the country, some iwi Māori favour the rise of Puanga because Matariki sits low in the eastern horizon and is not always visible from where they are. Puanga can be seen in the eastern sky and is celebrated by iwi in Whanganui as well as across Taranaki, parts of the Far North and parts of the South Island. Puanga celebrations begin in Whanganui on July 1. Find out more by visiting: Puanga Events for Whanganui, Rangitikei and Ruapehu.

■ Continuing the wintertime celebrations, our annual two-week festival, the ‘Winter Wonderfest’, is heading your way from August 12 - 26. Following on from our biggest and best festival in 2022, this year’s programme is even bigger and brighter yet. With around 60 festival events scheduled over the two weeks, there is a whole heap of goodness on offer, including celebrations of the Fifa Women’s World Cup. This year makes our eighth annual winter celebration in conjunction with our steadfast supporter and friend Sarah Narine at Space Studio and Gallery. The aim of the festival is to entice you out of the comfort of your home to celebrate women in our community, creating opportunities to connect, share skills or simply try something new, as well as offering activities that will empower and inspire you. With what’s come together thus far, I’m pretty confident we’ll achieve all of those things, together. Thanks to the contributions of some fabulous festival partners across the community, the line-up is looking pretty snazzy, featuring everything from arts and crafts events to dumpling demonstrations and a bunch of stuff that’s sure to get you moving. The festival finale is set to be spectacular, with two not-to-be-missed events scheduled at Space Studio and Gallery on August 26 – mark your diaries now for 4pm - 10pm. Stay tuned for the full festival line-up in July. If you’d like to join our mailing list or simply want to know more, feel free to email me at womnet.whanganui@gmail.com.