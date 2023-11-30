Sophie and Sam Hurley, of Honest Wolf, at the awards. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

Sophie and Sam Hurley, of Honest Wolf, at the awards. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

Rural Women New Zealand and premier partner NZI announced the winner of this year’s Supreme Award at the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards ceremony in Christchurch on November 24.

“The NZI Supreme Award was won by our Emerging Business Category Award winner Sophie Hurley of Honest Wolf,” Rural Women New Zealand president Gill Naylor said.

“This is the first time that our Supreme Award winner has come from the Emerging Business Category,” Naylor said.

“This year we have seen the businesses that were created or were forced to pivot and evolve during the 2020 lockdown period really coming into their own now.

“Honest Wolf is an excellent example of the innovation and entrepreneurism of rural enterprises and their responsiveness to changing times.”

“In seeking a solution to declining wool prices at the time that plastic bags were being phased out, Sophie and husband Sam saw an opportunity to use their wool to create a sustainable alternative and Honest Wolf was born,” she said.

Honest Wolf is based in Hunterville and has thrived since its inception. Its product range has quickly expanded to include luggage and accessories. The brand is a champion for the potential of New Zealand wool.

IAG New Zealand chief executive Amanda Whiting noted it had been incredibly challenging for the judges to select an overall Supreme Award winner from the outstanding cohort of finalists.

“Having grown up in Western Australia, rural communities have always held a special place in my life and the opportunity to promote and celebrate the creativity and innovation of rural women through these awards is very special,” Whiting said.

“We continue to be incredibly impressed by the diversity of businesses owned and operated by rural women that are recognised by the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards.”

“Honest Wolf excelled across all aspects of the judging criteria to emerge as this year’s NZI Supreme Award winner. I offer sincere congratulations to Sophie, as well as all our deserving category finalists,” she said.