Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Homelessness in older people now a 'critical issue' in Whanganui

6 minutes to read
So far in 2022 Age Concern Whanganui has received 95 referrals. Photo / Bevan Conley

So far in 2022 Age Concern Whanganui has received 95 referrals. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emma Bernard
By
Emma Bernard

Multimedia journalist

Homelessness for older people in Whanganui has become a "critical issue" over the last two years.

Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm said the issue had increased with the lack of housing and rising living

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.