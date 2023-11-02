There will be amazing homes and gardens that you will be able to have the pleasure of viewing.

Fordell School’s third Home and Garden Ramble is on again this Saturday, November 11, with 12 gardens to view, with a mix of styles.

This is a biennial fundraising event for the school.

About six years ago, a group of parents and teachers were looking for fundraising ideas for Fordell School, coming up with a garden event idea.

“It took off, and it has been popular ever since, something that people look forward to,” said parent Sarah Gooding. " Bayleys Whanganui have been the main sponsor for all previous rambles, and we really appreciate their support.

“Once again, there will be amazing homes and gardens that you will be able to have the pleasure of viewing - some favourites from last time as well as some new ones,” she said.

Proceeds from the last ramble enabled the purchase of technology equipment for Fordell School. Funds from this year’s ramble will go towards a big project, a multi-purpose astro turf, something that will benefit the whole community on the school grounds.

Tickets need to be pre-purchased by noon on Friday, November 10, through trybooking.co.nz/OJH and cost $40 each. Assistance is available at Fordell School if someone isn’t online.

Ramblers start at Fordell School, where they will collect their ramble packs - this includes a booklet with a map showing locations, with a property to start at. Ramblers can decide what route to take and go at their own pace. It can take all day between 10am-4pm and ramblers are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch.

Fordell School will be open from 9.30am for ramblers to enjoy looking around the grounds and classrooms along with a coffee cart and items displayed for a raffle.



