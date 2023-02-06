Lynn Teki’s memorabilia collection is up for sale during the Masters Games. Photo / Lynn Teki

For years, people have coveted the huge collection of Whanganui historic memorabilia owned by Lynn Teki. Now it’s on the market.

Covering a broad range of items and literature from the 1890s through to the 1970s, Lynn’s collection is on sale until Sunday, February 12 at 62B Taupō Quay, in what was formerly The Cheep Shop.

Postcards, named china, books, copied photos, documents, early business invoices — for example, from the Collier Music shop, The Wanganui Meat Freezing Co Ltd, Wanganui Chronicle and Herald. There is plenty of information for historic and family research, like Founders’ Society journals and much more.

The collection is extensive, well-cared for and well worth a look.

The shop is open from 9am-4pm; Eftpos is available.