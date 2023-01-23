Blair Jordan (left) and Hamish Coull of SteamRail Wanganui with the supposedly “lost” Eastown Railways Workshop honours board. Photo / Paul Brooks

Historian and writer Laraine Sole is working on her latest local history book about Whanganui’s Eastown Workshops and wants to hear from people who worked there.

“I want to hear from anyone who worked there from anywhere between 1960 and when it closed,” says Laraine.

She has already spoken with a lot of men from that era, but this is the last chance for anyone who wants to add to the story.

SteamRail Wanganui people have been out and about on Larain’s behalf, and they also have a lot of NZR memorabilia, including an honours board long held by the RSA and since thought lost.

“I’m really hoping that when we launch this book it can be like a reunion for people to share their stories,” says Laraine. The book covers the history of the workshops from 1880 until their demise.

“I do have evidence that there was work going on there before 1880.”

Laraine says the book happened when she was writing a book about Whanganui East.

“I did a chapter on Eastown Workshops and found so much information than I would have space for in the book.” So it became a book in itself. The association with SteamRail Wanganui happened because they preserve so much of New Zealand’s rail history.

If you have stories or photos to share with Laraine Sole, call or text her at 027 8156 110 or email at l.sole@infogen.net.nz



