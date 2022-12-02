Hiringa Energy wants to use more wind power to create hydrogen. Photo / Supplied

Hiringa Energy and its partner Ballance Agri-Nutrients say they are shocked and disappointed by Greenpeace Aotearoa’s decision to go to the Court of Appeal over their hydrogen energy plans.

Hiringa Energy wants to build four 206-metre tall wind turbines at Kāpuni, powering a plant to make hydrogen, which would be used as an ingredient to make urea at the adjacent Ballance fertilizer factory.

But Greenpeace as well as some hapū of Ngāruahine are heading to the Court of Appeal to seek tighter controls on the plan.

Hiringa Energy chair Cathy Clennett said Greenpeace’s action was frustrating and confusing as it would stall her company’s attempts at the decarbonisation of heavy transport and industry.

“Greenpeace’s motivation is hard to understand as we are all striving for the same goal of addressing climate change,” she said.

“The project has already been delayed by more than 12 months by the High Court appeal which was dismissed on all counts.

“Meanwhile more fossil fuels are burned. Despite this challenge, we remain committed to seeing the Kapuni project through to drive practical decarbonisation in Aotearoa.”

The appeal raises concerns that there is noting in Hiringa’s consent to stop the company using the hydrogen to make nitrogen fertiliser for decades.

But, Hiringa Energy said the consent didn’t cover new urea production facilities or expansion of the existing urea plant at Kapuni.

The production of urea was a separately consented activity at the existing Ballance plant and won’t be impacted by this appeal, the energy company said.

Hiringa defended its consultation with iwi and added that was backed up by comments from Judge Grice when she had dismissed an earlier High Court appeal against the consents.

It also said the debate about fertiliser use did not belong in a court hearing about wind turbines being used for hydrogen production.

“Greenpeace has failed its supporter base by failing to engage and properly inform itself about this renewable energy and green hydrogen project, or even worse, distorting the facts,” Clennett said.

“Hiringa Energy’s sole purpose is to accelerate climate action with real projects with commercial outcomes that enable the scale of investment required. We suggest Greenpeace takes up our offer of meeting with us so we can show them how we will contribute to decarbonisation and New Zealand’s carbon zero target.”

Ballance Agri-Nutrients also said Greenpeace’s concern about more urea production was misdirected.