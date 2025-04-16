A section of SH4 will have a temporary speed limit between National Park and Manunui over Easter weekend. Photo / NZME

State highway roadworks will halt over the next two weekends to ease traffic congestion in Whanganui and surrounding areas.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) journey manager for Manawatū/Whanganui Mike Dickson confirmed there were no significant scheduled state highway closures over the Easter and Anzac long weekends.

Work would pause from midday Thursday until Tuesday morning to ensure the roads were clear for holiday traffic.

In some areas of road where work had recently been completed, or near work sites, there would be temporary traffic management.

“One such site is at Nukumaru on State Highway 3. During Easter weekend, there won’t be any work at this site, but there will be a temporary speed limit in place,” Dickson said.