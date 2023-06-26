Helping during National Volunteer Week

Locals donated their time to help organisations during National Volunteer Week.
Volunteer Whanganui supports 99 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers.
Here are some positions that are available:
Craft group committee members, craft group treasurer, Opera House – backstage crew member, Girl Guides youth leaders, committee members – Sea Cadets, Whanganui liaison officers – Canine Friends, Creative Space board members, Creative Space treasurer, Creative Space handyperson, radio operator, activity assistant, eco-warrior sorter extraordinaire, kai whakapai/cleaner, workshop assistant/bike mechanic, indoor bowls coach assistant, van driver, general handyman, mobile blood drive support assistants, assistant swimming coach, Diabetes Board members, deckhand Waimarie, night crisis line worker, on-call ‘Dial the News’ newsreader, bowls facilitator, basketball coach, studio assistant, City Mission gardeners, delivery driver, visiting older people, swim club co-ordinators, walking tour guide, walking companion, retail – op-shop Whanganui East, retail – op-shop Gonville, Alexa (Voice) support person, community centre/library assistant, gardener, market assistant, committee member/administrator, hostel hand, telephone operator, op-shop sorter/cleaner, driver, homework group/after-school group facilitator, health shuttle driver, health shuttle assistant, volunteer Whanganui raffle sellers, Meals on Wheels driver, internet banking/smartphones/tablets Tutor, Wanganui Community Patrol, tram conductors/motorman.
If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions, please call us or come and see us at Room 110, 60 Ridgway Street, Community House - the “old post office building” in Wanganui.
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday from 9am to 4pm. Ph (06) 347 9430.
Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.