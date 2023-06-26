Helping during National Volunteer Week

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis, helping Robbie at Creative Space.

Locals donated their time to help organisations during National Volunteer Week.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe helping with Meals on Wheels, pictured with Janet.

Volunteer Whanganui is located at Room 110, 60 Ridgway Street, Community House.

Volunteer Whanganui supports 99 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers.

Here are some positions that are available:

Craft group committee members, craft group treasurer, Opera House – backstage crew member, Girl Guides youth leaders, committee members – Sea Cadets, Whanganui liaison officers – Canine Friends, Creative Space board members, Creative Space treasurer, Creative Space handyperson, radio operator, activity assistant, eco-warrior sorter extraordinaire, kai whakapai/cleaner, workshop assistant/bike mechanic, indoor bowls coach assistant, van driver, general handyman, mobile blood drive support assistants, assistant swimming coach, Diabetes Board members, deckhand Waimarie, night crisis line worker, on-call ‘Dial the News’ newsreader, bowls facilitator, basketball coach, studio assistant, City Mission gardeners, delivery driver, visiting older people, swim club co-ordinators, walking tour guide, walking companion, retail – op-shop Whanganui East, retail – op-shop Gonville, Alexa (Voice) support person, community centre/library assistant, gardener, market assistant, committee member/administrator, hostel hand, telephone operator, op-shop sorter/cleaner, driver, homework group/after-school group facilitator, health shuttle driver, health shuttle assistant, volunteer Whanganui raffle sellers, Meals on Wheels driver, internet banking/smartphones/tablets Tutor, Wanganui Community Patrol, tram conductors/motorman.

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions, please call us or come and see us at Room 110, 60 Ridgway Street, Community House - the “old post office building” in Wanganui.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday from 9am to 4pm. Ph (06) 347 9430.

Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.