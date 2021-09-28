Help: we're missing a Midweek

We are missing copies of this Midweek issue

Whanganui Library has alerted the Midweek office to the fact that they are missing archive copies of a Midweek issue.

Copies of The Whanganui Midweek of Wednesday, September 1, have all vanished, so neither the library, nor the Midweek office have archive copies.

Hence this appeal.

If any reader has a copy of that issue, in good condition, that they could drop in to the office of the Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, we would be most grateful.

If transport is a problem, someone can come to pick it up, in which case, call the Midweek editor, Paul Brooks, at 349 0710 ext 50944.

The issue of September 1 was produced during lockdown.