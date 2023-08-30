LandSAR rescuers were joined by a police helicopter in the search.

LandSAR rescuers were joined by a police helicopter in the search.

Two people were rescued near the summit of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing on Tuesday afternoon.

They were on the third day of a hike around the Tongariro Northern Circuit.

Senior police constable Barry Shephard said the pair had successfully climbed to the Red Crater summit from Emerald Lakes but on the descent to South Crater they found themselves in trouble on ice.

“The two called police at around 2.40pm yesterday (Tuesday) requesting assistance as they did not have sufficient equipment for the conditions,” he said.

“Police quickly launched a mission using a helicopter from Taupō and LandSAR (search and rescue) rescuers, and the pair were rescued a short time later.”

Both trampers were uninjured.

Shephard said it was important to be equipped and prepared for the conditions when tramping.

“We are reminding trampers in the alpine environment to take and know how to use ice axes and crampons and wear suitable footwear.

“Police would like to acknowledge those involved in the rescue, including iwi and LandSAR who helped lead to this positive outcome.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they assisted at the scene before leaving it to the police.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle, a spokesperson said.

“Our ambulance crews assessed and treated one patient at the scene.

“They did not require transportation to hospital.”



