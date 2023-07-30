Whanganui residents should bring out their umbrellas as heavier showers are anticipated to hit on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents should bring out their umbrellas as heavier showers are anticipated to hit on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can get prepared for a heavier front of weather to move into the region on Wednesday.

MetService meterologist David Miller said the start of week would bring only odd showers in the afternoon and evening.

“Monday’s not looking all that bad, just some isolated showers in the afternoon and going into the evening.

“It’s a similar story on Tuesday, with a few showers and some breezy north westerlies.”

Miller said Wednesday was the day to look out for.

He said a front was crossing the Whanganui area on Wednesday which heralded a period of heavier showers.

“Heavier showers will start to come through on Wednesday, and the rain could be more persistent.

“There is the possibility that there could be some small hail.”

The wind was also expected to pick up on Wednesday.

“We’ll see those westerly winds getting fairly strong.

“But the main message is that some of those showers on Wednesday could be heavy, so be prepared.”

Miller said at this stage, the showers and wind were expected to drop off in the second half of the week from Wednesday through until Friday.

“The end of the working week will bring more settled weather.”

