Heavy rain is forecast for the Taihape area overnight on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Taihape and Tongariro National Park, beginning on Friday evening.

The eastern ranges of Taihape are forecast to have periods of heavy rain for 12 hours from 10pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday. Rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria.

However, Whanganui is set to avoid the severe weather forecast for parts of the North Island this weekend, including cyclone-stricken areas like Hawke’s Bay.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the areas of “greatest concern” were in the eastern North Island.

“Scattered showers are expected for Whanganui over the weekend, but generally speaking there won’t be too much rain compared to other parts of the country.”

MetService meteorologist John Law said it would be “a cloudy, wet start to the weekend in Whanganui”.

“The wetter weather is making its way past the North Island and bringing showers towards the Whanganui region.

“Showers in the city will be more isolated and are more likely further inland.”

Inland areas in Whanganui are predicted to get 20 millimetres of rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Law said the weather conditions in Whanganui should ease.

“It generally looks to be improving through the weekend, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the forecast on Saturday.”

Saturday would be a good day for Whanganui residents to remain indoors, he said.