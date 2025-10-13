Heartland finals set after thrilling semi upsets and late drama

Undefeated Mid Canterbury will host defending champions Thames Valley in the Meads Cup final.

For the second year in a row, finals weekend of the Bunnings Heartland Championship will not involve Steelform Whanganui, as the team they played in both their previous Lochore Cup finals will host Horowhenua-Kāpiti in Ōamaru.

Sixth-placed North Otago scored in the shadow of fulltime to beat the unpredictable Poverty Bay 48-46 in the other Lochore semifinal at the A&P Showgrounds on Saturday.

In a game with 15 tries, North Otago chased the match from the fifth minute onwards, down 12-5, then 29-17, 41-29 and finally 46-36 with 14 minutes left.

However, Poverty Bay missed a few conversions, whereas North Otago did not miss a kick until the match-winning try was scored.