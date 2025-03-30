I remember having lots of debates with my parents and the audiologist who would, rightly so, explain the benefits and necessities of wearing hearing aids. However it was all in one ear and out the other.
Embarrassment was unfortunately at the forefront of my mind.
Even worse was the fact that that embarrassment was because of a physiological and uncontrollable thing.
I was also a very physically active and aggressive child who was obsessed with wrestling and rugby so my hearing aids would get bashed.
I would promise the audiologist that I would wear them as they could track the hearing aids’ usage – this seemed like a reasonable compromise, but still I would refuse to wear them.
Years went by and I had won the war; no longer would my parents or others around me make me wear the hearing aids.
To this day, I have not worn my hearing aids; only now, at 22, it is for a different reason.
It’s not because of embarrassment but rather because I have gotten used to hearing slightly less than others and live with it.
For me, the challenges I faced were mainly self-inflicted, as you can imagine, and they are by far and large not as severe as someone who is deaf or has a higher percentage of hearing loss.
Often I will let people know that I have a slight hearing loss and ask if they could speak up but you’d be surprised how many people don’t change their tone, pronunciation and pitch despite being told this.
This challenge was at its height during Covid-19 when wearing face masks – that period was certainly a long one for me, working in customer service.
The best way I can describe what it is like sometimes is like hearing a hum or monotone foreign language when someone is speaking but hearing the last couple of words and having to decipher what could have led to them.
This naturally leads to assuming the wrong thing and having to lack conviction when responding back.
In most cases, it is easy to ask again what was said, but consciously it is easy to get in your head that it may be annoying for people to repeat themselves and thus you take a stab at answering and face the wincing pain if you get it wrong.
Like I said, these challenges are relatively small in comparison to those with more severe hearing loss, but the truth is that hearing is a spectrum and they all come with unique challenges.
I became a journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle in November 2024 and it has not affected my work at all.