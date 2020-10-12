Healthcare graduate Pam Gilmour thrives in new career

Pam Gilmour has found her vocation. Photo / Karen Hughes

After a successful career in early childhood education, Pam Gilmour had reached "teacher burnout" and knew that she needed a change.

She felt the pull of a new career and took on a programme of study in healthcare with Whanganui tertiary provider Training For You.

Initially, Pam had taken some time out to care for her elderly mother firstly at home, and then in her final days of fulltime care in a rest home. It was a tough time, but Pam is happy that she was able to fill that role.

She says, "I think it's a privilege, really - looking back and reflecting now - being with her, on her journey."

It helped Pam to realise that healthcare was the area that she wanted to be in.

"I had thought about it for quite a while. I believe that it was something I was guided towards. I feel very blessed to have been on the course, and to end up here. I believe it was meant to be."

The 13-week course at Training For You provides essential knowledge and practical skills needed to gain entry-level work in a health or wellbeing-related service. Graduates of the programme are awarded the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing, Level 2.

The programme is funded in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development.

"The Ministry of Social Development invests in the development of people and their skills. Contracting in providers such as Training for You, means we are investing in people's learning that will lead to sustainable jobs and independent futures for people," says Gloria Campbell, regional commissioner for Social Development.

Pam's cohort had their programme schedule significantly disrupted by the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, but the group all completed the course successfully.

"It was unfortunate that our learning was interrupted by Covid-19 and the level 4 lockdown, but Vanessa [Training For You Tutor] provided a lot of information. She is also a person that you can ask questions with, and she's quite happy to share her knowledge and experiences. We were very fortunate to have a tutor such as Vanessa," she says.

That said, Pam feels that students can further the learning themselves.

"We also have a responsibility as students, to investigate and research for ourselves, to extend on what we've learned in class. Being an older student too, I've already had quite a bit of life experience. I guess that's where age comes into being an advantage."

Pam has advice for those considering the healthcare course.

"I think it's really important that if people make the choice to do the course and get into healthcare, it's important that they see it through, and don't have days off. Because that's the only way that you're going to know whether it's for you or not. If this is something you really want to do; do it, and see it through. Once you've made that choice, you've got to come through with absolute commitment."

Of the 13 students that were in her cohort, all 13 completed the course and are now working in the healthcare sector.

Pam says, "We actually had an amazing class. We had good students, and we had a good tutor as well."

Pam now works fulltime as a caregiver at Lady Joy Rest Home in Whanganui. She is pleased that her professional development is being continued through her employment, with monthly in-service training sessions, access to instructional resources and a supportive leadership team that openly shares their knowledge.

"Suzanne [clinical nurse manager] and Lisa [administrator and senior caregiver] have been showing me how to do dressings, what a pressure sore is and how it develops. And learning to recognise if a resident has a rash or any markings that shouldn't be there, that sort of thing. The learning is ongoing."

Pam enjoys the smaller, intimate atmosphere of Lady Joy Rest Home.

"We have a really amazing team of caregivers here. The communication is open. It's really lovely."

She acknowledges that the smaller organisation has enhanced her learning journey.

"We're fortunate that being in a smaller home like this, there are questions that you can ask every single day. There is a lot of experience and knowledge from both Suzanne and Lisa. Every day, the opportunity to learn is there. I've actually followed Lisa and Suzanne around when they have done dressings and things like that, and just observed. There's so much more to it."

At the Lady Joy Rest Home, there are five staff members on the team that are all graduates of the Training For You healthcare programme.

The role of a caregiver is busy, and physical. Every day is different for Pam but what she enjoys the most is the genial atmosphere.

"There's a lot of humour happening. You make humour, and go with that, and go with how the residents are feeling. And also, for me, it's important that we do actually find time to sit down with our residents. It's really important to have the empathy, and communication and it's not just talking, but listening to the resident. Stop what you're doing and take time to be with them. You hear some wonderful stories, you really do."

Pam describes the social groups that she sees forming amongst the residents, especially in the dining room.

"We have little tables of groups and there are little conversations that spark up. For example, at the end table we've got two gentlemen and they're putting the world to rights. It's quite lovely.

"We've got a ladies' table – quite literally – where knitting patterns and recipes and things get exchanged. We have another couple of gentlemen that like to have their meals out on the couch. We hear them laughing and chattering away, which is really nice. These residents are lovely, they really are."

Gaining the Level 2 qualification has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for Pam, and she is planning further education.

"With my journey, through Training For You, and what I learned from Vanessa, and now being here, I want to look at other forms of study within the caregiving industry."

Pam is now considering the Level 4 Certificate in Health and Wellbeing. "That's the next step. It's quite exciting really."

Gloria Campbell says, "We are pleased to have the services of Training for You delivering healthcare training. Gaining industry qualifications means learners can better position themselves for opportunities in the sector and wider labour market. I am delighted to hear about Pam's success and congratulate her on this achievement and wish her all the very best for the future."

Pam confirms she is very happy in her newfound career.

"It was an amazing course, it really was. I thoroughly enjoyed it. I actually feel very blessed that I'm here. I really believe that doors have opened, and this is where I'm meant to be. That's exciting. I absolutely love this job, I really do."