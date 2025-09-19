Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Opinion

Healing social division begins locally - Shelley Loader

Shelley Loader
Opinion by
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read
Shelley Loader is the manager of Community House Whanganui.

Leadership approaches that unite people around a shared vision foster collaboration and empowerment, writes Shelley Loader. Photo / 123rf

Leadership approaches that unite people around a shared vision foster collaboration and empowerment, writes Shelley Loader. Photo / 123rf

  • Social division is present in communities, causing harm, especially to vulnerable groups.
  • Empathy and understanding can counteract division, fostering collaboration and resilience.
  • Leadership that unites people around a shared vision promotes trust and long-term stability.

Strong reactions to world events remind us that social division isn’t just something happening out there in politics, across the world, or on social media.

It’s right here in our community.

Beneath those debates lies something even more unsettling. Sobering disillusionment with humanity.

This feeling isn’t new to me. In

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save