“It was great, I just don’t count the time, you just get on with the job and do what you can,” Simpson said.

Simpson first served with the Nelson Nursing Division, where she also became a cadet officer in 1951.

She had a long career in the organisation, serving as a cadet nursing superintendent, area committee member, West Coast North Island regional staff officer, member of chapter and an op shop assistant.

In 1997, Simpson started the St John Fellowship in Whanganui.

She was made a Dame of the Order in 2006.

Simpson has been an integral part of the Whanganui St John book sales, where she helps out in the kitchen and is at the forefront of organising.

She has been involved with more than 150 book sales in Whanganui.

Simpson said she had been approached to join other organisations but wanted to help out with things where she could give her all.

“My feeling is that I only need to be working with the things that I can give to, I don’t want to be doing things because you are just a name,” Simpson said.

“It has got to be something that I can really give my time to and make a difference.”

Simpson said she had to adapt to her ability over the years, such as stepping back from the lifting and shifting of boxes of books to help out elsewhere.

“Those are the things that are hard to come to – the fact that what I used to do in 15 minutes takes me an hour now but you have to live to the best that you can,” she said.

“The best way to carry on life is by adjusting and coping with the difficulties.

“I just like to be with people that I can perhaps be of some use to.

“I’m just there if they want me. Sometimes they just need an ear – with my nursing background and age, I have got some knowledge to give them.”

In a written article, St John said Simpson’s continuous work exemplified the organisation’s values of service, care and community.

“Her decades of commitment reflect a lifetime of giving back, supporting countless people and strengthening the fabric of her local community through the mission of St John.

“This remarkable recognition is not only a tribute to Dame Betty’s personal dedication, but also a shining example for future generations of volunteers. Few achieve such a milestone, and even fewer continue to serve with the same spirit and energy after so many decades.”

Simpson will stay involved wherever she can and wants to continue into the future.

“I’ll just keep going for as long as I can because if you can help other people, then that’s what it’s about.

“It’s very difficult when you have been very active [in the past] but you can’t let that stop you, you just have to adapt.”

