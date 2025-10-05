Advertisement
Hato Hone St John marks Whanganui resident Betty Simpson’s 75 years of service

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Betty Simpson has been involved in more than 150 Hato Hone St John book sales in Whanganui, including last week's event. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Whanganui’s Betty Simpson has been honoured for her 75 years of service and dedication to Hato Hone St John.

She is the current longest-serving, active New Zealand Order member of St John.

The 92-year-old was recognised and awarded her gold bar at a ceremony in Whanganui in September.

