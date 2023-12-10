Jolanda and Daniel Duxfield on the balcony of their Duxhouse BnB in Taihape. Photo / Bevan Conley

With its proximity to the confluence of the Hautapu and Rangitīkei Rivers, Taihape is a perfect spot for a stopover on a North Island road trip.

Jolanda and Daniel Duxfield saw room for a new bed and breakfast (BnB) venue in the town, which is famous as New Zealand’s gumboot capital and as a popular outdoor recreation and fishing destination.

“There was already a good range of accommodation providers here but because of the location and proximity to other destinations, we believed we could add a service that would fill a niche,” said Jolanda.

“A real estate agent friend saw the house for sale and it had the footprint we were looking for. The second-floor space was a neglected 1980s TV room that we’ve converted into a self-contained BnB with everything guests need for a comfortable stay.”

The Duxfields bought the 1923-built character house on Mataroa Rd 18 months ago and set about renovating the space with the addition of a brand-new bathroom next to a ‘media snug’ area separated by a repurposed barn door Yolanda found when she visited a nearby rural property.

“We have a 6-year-old son of our own and we wanted to make the space family-friendly,” Jolanda said.

“There’s a trundle bed we can make up for children and we created this separate space where parents can relax and watch TV after they put the children to bed.”

She has decorated the BnB in a restrained style - ”Daniel told me not to add too many knick-knacks” - with just a few individual touches.

There’s a portrait of a stag wearing a suit on a cushion cover and a tiny bronze rabbit climbing a tumbler on the shelf.

“Just enough to add some character,” Jolanda said.

“Because we’re right on State Highway 1 here, we’re in a convenient spot for people travelling through to Auckland or Wellington who want to make an overnight stop. Sometimes we’ve had calls from people who have just got off the Cook Strait Ferry and need a place to stay the night.”

Duxhouse BnB has been designed for comfort and convenience with a few special touches. Photo / Bevan Conley

If they already have a booking, Jolanda will direct people to another provider in Taihape - Magpie Manor BnB located in Huia St is one she often calls on.

The historic weatherboard house was where Taihape doctor Gordon MacDiarmid had his practice and was also the home he shared with his wife Mary and their son Douglas, who would become a world-renowned artist based in Paris.

“They also offer a full breakfast and I know their service is great so it’s a good alternative. They do the same for us if they’re fully booked,” said Jolanda.

“It’s a great thing about Taihape - people help each other out. We have the Rustic Steakhouse right across the road so we direct guests there if they’re arriving before dinner time or we tell them about other places close by.”

The Duxfields had a long-term vision of becoming accommodation providers, however the reality has arrived sooner than they anticipated.

“Daniel worked in hospitality for a long time and it’s something I’ve always wanted but we imagined it as a goal for later in our lives,” said Jolanda.

“We then decided that it would also be a nice journey for our son, Thor, to be on with us and this is a lovely place for a child to enjoy.”

The property has a backyard with established fruit trees and Daniel is in the process of making a fire pit and barbecue area so it can be enjoyed in the evenings.

There is access to the Mount Stewart Reserve beyond the back fence where guests can explore and walk through to the township if they wish.

Born in the Netherlands, Jolanda met her Kiwi husband on an Auckland bus when they bonded over the sight of a double rainbow in the sky.

“It’s kind of cheesy but it was romantic and I’m very happy to be living here and living this life,” she said.

After years of working for a telecommunications company that would not allow her to work reduced hours after her son was born, Jolanda said she had found her happy place in Taihape.

